About TSTV

Texas Student Television is the only student-run, FCC-licensed, digitally broadcasting college television station in the country. Students can learn camerawork, directing, producing, writing, and so much more. Working with a broadcast adviser, the student staff makes all decisions about programming, use of equipment, marketing, production projects and the future of the station.

How to get involved

Whether you are a first-year student or a fifth-year student, there's a place for you at TSTV. With more than 15 shows to work on and endless opportunities for new programming. At the beginning of the semester we hold an open general meeting where any interested potential volunteers can meet current staff and student volunteers. During the meeting we also play promos for all of the current shows being made at the statino and give the producers an opportunity to pitch their show. Then, if new volunteers find something that interests them, they can sign up for that show's email list to find out more about meeting times.

No show that interests you? TSTV has also launched a writing incubator program. If you have an idea for a television show or just want to learn how the process works, this is for you. Learn all about the process of creating a TSTV show, from development to airtime.

One of the best parts about TSTV is the fact that it is very flexible and most students can find a way to fit it into their schedule even if they are involved with other activities. After taking only three or more classes, volunteers will be able to get access to the studio, editing lab, and equipment checkout system that they otherwise wouldn't have access to until their last years of school. While the majority of TSTV volunteers are Radio-Television-Film or Journalism majors in the College of Communication, it is by no means a necessity. TSTV provides anyone from any major a chance to work in whatever interests them. Don't want to wait until the next general meeting? CONTACT US! You can be added to our email list and find out when our shows meet.